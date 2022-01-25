132,818 Shares in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.63% of PFSweb as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth $6,537,000. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 75.0% during the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,054,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 452,019 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 91.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 371,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 177,385 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth $732,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $241.50 million, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.72.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.