$162.15 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report $162.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.25 million to $173.90 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $138.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $546.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.23 million to $563.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $869.91 million, with estimates ranging from $758.31 million to $967.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 324,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $2,828,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 797.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 135,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 134,509 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. 935,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

