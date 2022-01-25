171,370 Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Purchased by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 171,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.67% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth about $1,011,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth about $2,527,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth about $1,517,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNAA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,690. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

