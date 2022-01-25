1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $18.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

ONEM opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $211,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

