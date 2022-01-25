$2.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the lowest is $2.60. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valmont Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $9.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.82. The company had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,630. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $191.13 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.61.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 110,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after buying an additional 37,709 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

