2,193 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,899,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $225.87 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.31 and its 200-day moving average is $290.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

