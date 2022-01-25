2,433 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Globe Life by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271,964 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,783,000 after purchasing an additional 222,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Globe Life by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,690,000 after purchasing an additional 161,492 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

