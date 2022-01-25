29,033 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Western Union by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

