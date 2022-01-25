2,985 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in WD-40 by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WDFC. DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $234.60 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.32.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

