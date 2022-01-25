$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post $3.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.23 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,615,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $483,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

