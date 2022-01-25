$3.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.42 and the highest is $3.50. Waters reported earnings of $3.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share.

WAT traded down $12.18 on Thursday, hitting $310.70. 4,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,763. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a twelve month low of $258.91 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

