$3.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to post $3.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $15.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.22. 26,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 118.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

