3,000 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.94.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

