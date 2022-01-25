31,590 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Lear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lear by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lear by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lear by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,009,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.71.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

