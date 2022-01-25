32,240 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRNS opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

