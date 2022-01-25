$325.00 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce sales of $325.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.00 million and the lowest is $324.01 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $323.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGI. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. 7,884,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $838.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Bruce Turner bought 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

