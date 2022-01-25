$367.89 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to post $367.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.60 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $116.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

