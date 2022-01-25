$4.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce $4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.60 and the highest is $5.24. FedEx reported earnings of $3.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $20.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.10 to $21.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $23.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.68 to $23.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FDX stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.04. 2,030,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.30. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,485,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,289 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

