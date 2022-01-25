415,361 Shares in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Acquired by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 415,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.79% of Pixelworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 200,145 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,092,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,604 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXLW. Colliers Securities raised Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

PXLW opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $171.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

