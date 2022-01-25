4,193 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,897,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,396,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

