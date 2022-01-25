4,252 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 310,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,004,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 455.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 139,599 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,390,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

