4,317 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after buying an additional 323,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

VPU opened at $149.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.89. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

