530 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBAX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAX opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $51.37 and a 12 month high of $60.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12.

