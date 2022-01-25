5,928 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.87. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

