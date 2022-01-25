62,704 Shares in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 458,773 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 838,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 188,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 676,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 177,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $349.47 million, a P/E ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -381.82%.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.