699 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3,047.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 16,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,375,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.04.

UNH opened at $455.75 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

