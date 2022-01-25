9,576 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,576 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $34,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

