Abyss Reaches Market Cap of $10.88 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Abyss has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $257,662.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Abyss has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

