Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

