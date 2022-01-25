Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $155,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 110,273 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.04%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

