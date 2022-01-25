Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $629,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.84.

NYSE:BURL opened at $229.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.70 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

