Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,108 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Western Union by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,565,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Western Union by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 829,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 279,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

