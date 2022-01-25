Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,511 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $144,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.84 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.