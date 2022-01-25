Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 86,162 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 86,162 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after acquiring an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

