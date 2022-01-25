Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given New 130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 149.00 to 130.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADEVF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.25.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

