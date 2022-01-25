Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,245 ($43.78) to GBX 3,462 ($46.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,761.63 ($37.26).

LON:ADM opened at GBX 3,155 ($42.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,829 ($38.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($50.00). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,075.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,222.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

