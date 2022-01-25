Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $232.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.79.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

