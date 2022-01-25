Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 7,370 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Shares of SU stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

