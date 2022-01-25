Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,899 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

