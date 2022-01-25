Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.59% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 1,153.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 140.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LOUP opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $64.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96.

