Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,389 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after buying an additional 447,433 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.49. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.