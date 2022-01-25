Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 9,256 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,396 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 226.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 4.35. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AR. Raymond James raised their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

