Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 29,313 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 63.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,313 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.14.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.80 on Tuesday, reaching $174.54. The stock had a trading volume of 120,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,397. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.39. The stock has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

