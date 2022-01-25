Advisory Research Inc. Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,045,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,968,000 after acquiring an additional 143,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,348,000 after buying an additional 1,102,174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Imperial Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after buying an additional 534,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,251,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,921,000 after acquiring an additional 368,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,916. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

