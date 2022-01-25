Advisory Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,226 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 186,251 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,735,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Oracle by 35.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 165.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 34,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.77 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

