Advisory Research Inc. Sells 128,046 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 35.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,046 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Shares of ACBI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. 2,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,975. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

