Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 8.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) were down 8.8% on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $100.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $52.92 and last traded at $53.12. Approximately 228,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,029,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFRM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 100.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 158.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,663,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion and a PE ratio of -17.12.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

