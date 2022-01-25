Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 8.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) were down 8.8% on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $100.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $52.92 and last traded at $53.12. Approximately 228,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,029,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFRM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.
In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion and a PE ratio of -17.12.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
Further Reading: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.