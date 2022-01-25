Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) Insider Anthony Eisen Buys 45,951 Shares

Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) insider Anthony Eisen bought 45,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$150.23 ($107.30) per share, with a total value of A$6,902,988.98 ($4,930,706.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28.

Afterpay Company Profile

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

