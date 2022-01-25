Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Decreased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

