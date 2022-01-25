Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “
AIRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.
About Airsculpt Technologies
